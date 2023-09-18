Sign up
Photo 3348
Stellar Jay
A stellar jay capture taken a few days ago while walking around the hood. I always feel fortunate to get shots of stellar jays, because these birds move so fast.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird, love the colour and hairdo.
September 18th, 2023
