Stellar Jay by seattlite
Stellar Jay

A stellar jay capture taken a few days ago while walking around the hood. I always feel fortunate to get shots of stellar jays, because these birds move so fast.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Terrific capture of this beautiful bird, love the colour and hairdo.
September 18th, 2023  
