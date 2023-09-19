Previous
Morning Stretch by seattlite
Morning Stretch

This Green Lake turtle was loving the morning's sunshine. This shot was taken last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
