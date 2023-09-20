Sign up
Previous
Photo 3350
Green Lake
The trees' reflections caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3356
photos
184
followers
196
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot with lovely greens. Nice reflections - fav!
Ian
September 20th, 2023
Ian