Fall by seattlite
Photo 3358

Fall

Signs of fall are starting to abound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Creative fall capture and the leaves are pretty.
September 28th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful autumn shot - fav! I love the colours of autumn, but I'm not very happy about the colder weather to come.

Ian
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully landed on the floor ! , and their gentle Autumn colours ! fav
September 28th, 2023  
