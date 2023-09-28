Sign up
Previous
Photo 3358
Fall
Signs of fall are starting to abound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3364
photos
184
followers
196
following
920% complete
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Creative fall capture and the leaves are pretty.
September 28th, 2023
Fisher Family
A beautiful autumn shot - fav! I love the colours of autumn, but I'm not very happy about the colder weather to come.
Ian
September 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully landed on the floor ! , and their gentle Autumn colours ! fav
September 28th, 2023
