Photo 3357
Turtle
This is a red-eared slider turtle. His red ear markings are not visible in this shot. He was having a blast in the mud and sunshine. This shot taken at Green Lake last week.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great timing on this and so cute.
September 27th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot, great detail - fav!
Ian
September 27th, 2023
Ian