Previous
Turtle by seattlite
Photo 3357

Turtle

This is a red-eared slider turtle. His red ear markings are not visible in this shot. He was having a blast in the mud and sunshine. This shot taken at Green Lake last week.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great timing on this and so cute.
September 27th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely cute shot, great detail - fav!

Ian
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise