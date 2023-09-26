Previous
Fence Shadows by seattlite
Fence Shadows

The fence's shadows caught my eye for this shot that was taken a week or ago while walking around Beach Drive. This area is called the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like a great place for a walk and I like the shadows.
September 26th, 2023  
