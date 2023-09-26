Sign up
Photo 3356
Fence Shadows
The fence's shadows caught my eye for this shot that was taken a week or ago while walking around Beach Drive. This area is called the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3362
photos
184
followers
196
following
919% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks like a great place for a walk and I like the shadows.
September 26th, 2023
