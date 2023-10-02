Sign up
Previous
Photo 3362
The Look of Fall
This shot was taken last week during a walk around the hood.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3368
photos
184
followers
196
following
921% complete
View this month »
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Beautiful, Gloria.
October 2nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
October 2nd, 2023
