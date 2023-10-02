Previous
The Look of Fall by seattlite
Photo 3362

The Look of Fall

This shot was taken last week during a walk around the hood.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Beautiful, Gloria.
October 2nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
October 2nd, 2023  
