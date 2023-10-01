Previous
Fallen Leaf by seattlite
Fallen Leaf

A fallen leaf landed in a rain puddle. The leaf's reflections caught my eye for this shot that was taken a few days ago.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 1st, 2023  
Agnes ace
Great shot
October 1st, 2023  
