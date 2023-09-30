Sign up
Photo 3360
Mom and Daughter
After complimenting these ladies on their hats, I asked them if I could take a shot as they continued their walk around Green Lake. Both were very obliging in letting me do so. The mom is on the right and the daughter is on the left.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Louise & Ken
I certainly couldn't be positive without reading what you wrote! Just knowing the nuanced differences between my daughters an myself, I DID guess correctly as the mom is a bit more "pulled together" while there is a looser casualness to the daughter's style!
September 30th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid capture that tells a story.
September 30th, 2023
