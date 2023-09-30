Previous
Mom and Daughter by seattlite
Mom and Daughter

After complimenting these ladies on their hats, I asked them if I could take a shot as they continued their walk around Green Lake. Both were very obliging in letting me do so. The mom is on the right and the daughter is on the left.
Louise & Ken
I certainly couldn't be positive without reading what you wrote! Just knowing the nuanced differences between my daughters an myself, I DID guess correctly as the mom is a bit more "pulled together" while there is a looser casualness to the daughter's style!
September 30th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely candid capture that tells a story.
September 30th, 2023  
