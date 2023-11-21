Previous
Sunset At Lowman Beach by seattlite
Sunset At Lowman Beach

I combined a candid shot with my sunset capture. These are the sunset's afterglow colors. This shot was taken a few days ago.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful silhouette and sunset
November 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
November 21st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Its always important to stay for the afterglow, it is sometimes the best part.
November 21st, 2023  
