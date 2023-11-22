Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3403
Candid
This candid was taken at Lincoln Park's south-facing beach that is adjacent to the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock. The ferries go back and forth between Vashon Island and Southworth on the Kitsap Peninsula. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3409
photos
184
followers
196
following
932% complete
View this month »
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid shot and so peaceful looking.
November 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close