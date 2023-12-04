Previous
Male Hooded Merganser by seattlite
Photo 3415

Male Hooded Merganser

These ducks are so cool. This male had his head feathers up which is always extra special to photograph. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He's a true beauty - beautifully focused
December 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fantastic capture and clarity, such gorgeous looking duck!
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise