Previous
Photo 3415
Male Hooded Merganser
These ducks are so cool. This male had his head feathers up which is always extra special to photograph. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3421
photos
184
followers
195
following
Milanie
ace
He's a true beauty - beautifully focused
December 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fantastic capture and clarity, such gorgeous looking duck!
December 4th, 2023
