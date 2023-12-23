Sign up
Previous
Photo 3434
Christmas Ornament
This outdoor Christmas ornament shot was taken in the hood a few days ago.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty
December 23rd, 2023
