Previous
Winter Solstice Sunset 2023 by seattlite
Photo 3433

Winter Solstice Sunset 2023

This is one of a few shots I took yesterday at Lowman Park Beach of 2023's winter solstice sunset.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloriously beautiful ! fav
December 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a glorious and peaceful setting, beautifully captured.
December 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise