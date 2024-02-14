Previous
HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY to my 365 friends. by seattlite
Photo 3487

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY to my 365 friends.

One of my great neighbors has lovely hanging hearts that decorate her yard. She tells me the back stories on her heart collection and then let's me take photos of her garden areas and her heart collection.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 14th, 2024  
Mallory ace
So fun! Happy Valentine's Day! :)
February 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely heart… nice light.
February 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful little heart ! - Happy Valentine !
February 14th, 2024  
Kate ace
Great closeup
February 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautifully photographed. Perfect for the day.
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful this is is, Happy Valentine's Day Gloria :-)
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise