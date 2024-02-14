Sign up
Previous
Photo 3487
HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY to my 365 friends.
One of my great neighbors has lovely hanging hearts that decorate her yard. She tells me the back stories on her heart collection and then let's me take photos of her garden areas and her heart collection.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
8
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 14th, 2024
Mallory
ace
So fun! Happy Valentine's Day! :)
February 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely heart… nice light.
February 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful little heart ! - Happy Valentine !
February 14th, 2024
Kate
ace
Great closeup
February 14th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautifully photographed. Perfect for the day.
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful this is is, Happy Valentine's Day Gloria :-)
February 14th, 2024
