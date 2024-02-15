Sign up
Photo 3488
Eagle
I spotted this eagle yesterday and took this photo at the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook which is on Beach Drive. That blob in front of the eagle's feet was his catch. He was tearing it apart and eating it.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
5
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3494
photos
188
followers
195
following
955% complete
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
BillyBoy
Great shot.
February 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a remarkable close-up.
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
He looks so powerful
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture!
February 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful find and capture of the eagle eye, detail in the feathers and those strong claws ! fav
February 15th, 2024
