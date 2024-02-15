Previous
Eagle by seattlite
Eagle

I spotted this eagle yesterday and took this photo at the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook which is on Beach Drive. That blob in front of the eagle's feet was his catch. He was tearing it apart and eating it.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
BillyBoy
Great shot.
February 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What a remarkable close-up.
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks so powerful
February 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture!
February 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful find and capture of the eagle eye, detail in the feathers and those strong claws ! fav
February 15th, 2024  
