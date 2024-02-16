Previous
Camellia by seattlite
Photo 3489

Camellia

A rainy-day camellia photo taken a few days ago during a walk around the hood.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with those lovely droplets.
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise