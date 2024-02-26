Sign up
Previous
Photo 3499
Fresh Start
I am spotting more tree buds as spring approaches. This shot was taken last week.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sure sign that Spring can not bee too far away !
February 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, would be great to see them bloom.
February 26th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot and another sign of Spring - fav!
Ian
February 26th, 2024
