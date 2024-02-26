Previous
Fresh Start by seattlite
Photo 3499

Fresh Start

I am spotting more tree buds as spring approaches. This shot was taken last week.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A sure sign that Spring can not bee too far away !
February 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, would be great to see them bloom.
February 26th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot and another sign of Spring - fav!

Ian
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise