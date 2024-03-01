Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Photo 3501

Stellar Jay

A stellar jay shot taken last week at Green Lake.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful shot! Love these guys!
March 1st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
March 1st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty, and great pov!
March 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks gorgeous against the blue sky
March 1st, 2024  
