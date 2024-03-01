Sign up
Previous
Photo 3501
Stellar Jay
A stellar jay shot taken last week at Green Lake.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3507
photos
187
followers
194
following
959% complete
View this month »
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful shot! Love these guys!
March 1st, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
March 1st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty, and great pov!
March 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
He looks gorgeous against the blue sky
March 1st, 2024
