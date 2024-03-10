Previous
"Old Glory" by seattlite
"Old Glory"

Seattle's weather yesterday: windy, rainy, cloudy, sunshine. Holding my camera steady in the wind and looking up was a challenge. However, I managed to get this shot of America's Flag aka Old Glory.

"Standing as I do, with my hand upon this staff, and under the folds of the American flag, I ask you to stand by me so long as I stand by it." – Abraham Lincoln
@seattlite
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
That’s excellent. Flags never behave themselves for me.
March 10th, 2024  
