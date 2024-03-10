Sign up
Photo 3510
"Old Glory"
Seattle's weather yesterday: windy, rainy, cloudy, sunshine. Holding my camera steady in the wind and looking up was a challenge. However, I managed to get this shot of America's Flag aka Old Glory.
"Standing as I do, with my hand upon this staff, and under the folds of the American flag, I ask you to stand by me so long as I stand by it." – Abraham Lincoln
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 10th, 2024
Lesley
ace
That's excellent. Flags never behave themselves for me.
March 10th, 2024
