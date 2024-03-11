Sign up
Previous
Photo 3511
Blossoms
These pink tree blossoms are a precursor to Spring 2024. This shot was taken last week.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3517
photos
187
followers
194
following
961% complete
View this month »
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great shot with the blue sky background.
March 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely against the blue!
March 11th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Beautiful against that lovely blue sky
March 11th, 2024
