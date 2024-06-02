Previous
Flowers by seattlite
Flowers

My niece, Angie, has these pretty plants in garden containers around her backyard.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and the flowers are so pretty.
June 2nd, 2024  
