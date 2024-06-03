Previous
Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 3592

Sparrow

This tiny sparrow was perched on a long branch which made him look even smaller. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful dof, Gloria!
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise