Previous
High Winds by seattlite
Photo 3593

High Winds

Yesterday's high winds created choppy water on Puget Sound. I could barely standup against the wind when I took this shot at Lowman Park. The young men who use various sailing sports equipment love windy weather as you can see in this shot.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture. I love the pop of red.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise