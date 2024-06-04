Sign up
Previous
Photo 3593
High Winds
Yesterday's high winds created choppy water on Puget Sound. I could barely standup against the wind when I took this shot at Lowman Park. The young men who use various sailing sports equipment love windy weather as you can see in this shot.
4th June 2024
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Cool capture. I love the pop of red.
June 4th, 2024
