A Colorful Flower On A Cloudy Day... by seattlite
Photo 3594

A Colorful Flower On A Cloudy Day...

Seattle's typical June month of cloudy, rainy days are brightened by colorful flowers. This shot was taken while walking around the hood a couple of days ago.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the soft light on the petals. Pretty!
June 5th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Very pretty contrasts
June 5th, 2024  
