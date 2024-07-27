Sign up
Photo 3646
Green Lake Sailing
Moms and kids with their mini-sailboats were getting ready to sail around Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
