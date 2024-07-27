Previous
Green Lake Sailing by seattlite
Photo 3646

Green Lake Sailing

Moms and kids with their mini-sailboats were getting ready to sail around Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise