Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1893
Ellie in Spring
Ok, so it is a bit of a "twee" shot, but this was also a training opportunity. "Down!" "Wait". And she did.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1893
photos
187
followers
105
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th March 2020 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close