Gannet

Bempton Cliffs, Yorkshire, unexpectedly busy because an albatross had been spotted, usually resident in Southern Hemisphere but conveniently taking a vacation in Yorkshire. Twitchers had travelled from all over the UK. A twitcher from Manchester pointed it out to us - a tiny white blob, floating about a mile out to sea. An earlier "fly-by" had been brief, and everyone was willing it to take off again. We were satisfied with closer gannets and puffins.