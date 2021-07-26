Previous
Next
The trains now arriving at Platforms 1 & 2 by shepherdman
Photo 1979

The trains now arriving at Platforms 1 & 2

Exploring the Goathland area during our Yorkshire holiday, and arrived at the North Yorkshire Moors Steam Railway Station just as the arrival of the1650 train from Whitby coincided with the arrival of the 1650 train from Pickering. Perfect timing.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise