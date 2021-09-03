Sign up
Photo 2001
An Unusual Sunflower
Why is this particular bloom so unusual? Because it has the courtesy to smile down at our garden. Nearly all of its compatriots are more interested in our neighbours garden, facing over the fence to see what they are up to.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
I like the full frame treatment you gave her for smiling down on you.
September 3rd, 2021
