An Unusual Sunflower by shepherdman
Photo 2001

An Unusual Sunflower

Why is this particular bloom so unusual? Because it has the courtesy to smile down at our garden. Nearly all of its compatriots are more interested in our neighbours garden, facing over the fence to see what they are up to.
Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Taffy ace
I like the full frame treatment you gave her for smiling down on you.
September 3rd, 2021  
