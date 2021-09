UFO

UFO, because, although I know that it is a WW2 plane, I dont actually know what type it is. The annual WW2 themed victory show took place today a couple of miles from home, and the aicraft doing a flypast approached over our back garden. Not many large aircraft this year. I nearly missed this, hearing the approaching engine as I was washing bottles in readiness for home made Sloe Gin. I just managed the grab the camera as the aircraft flew overhead.