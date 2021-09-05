Previous
Beach Babe by shepherdman
First day of a week in Cornwall, and Ellie has already had fun on the beach. She's not too sure about the water though. At home in Leicestershire you know where you are with water. Here one minute you are paw deep, next minute its up to your hocks.
Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Poppo Livy ace
That look!!
September 6th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
Love that sandy nose and the look in those eyes.
September 6th, 2021  
