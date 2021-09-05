Sign up
Photo 2003
Beach Babe
First day of a week in Cornwall, and Ellie has already had fun on the beach. She's not too sure about the water though. At home in Leicestershire you know where you are with water. Here one minute you are paw deep, next minute its up to your hocks.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
2
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
13
13
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th September 2021 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Poppo Livy
ace
That look!!
September 6th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
Love that sandy nose and the look in those eyes.
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
