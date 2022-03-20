Sign up
Photo 2058
End Of Day
The sun sets at the end of a lovely spring day. The sunlight has felt almost like early summer, with just a cool wind to remind us that it is eary spring.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th March 2022 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
