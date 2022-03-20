Previous
Next
End Of Day by shepherdman
Photo 2058

End Of Day

The sun sets at the end of a lovely spring day. The sunlight has felt almost like early summer, with just a cool wind to remind us that it is eary spring.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise