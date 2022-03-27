Sign up
Photo 2063
Longer light
Glorious light during our walk on the first of the season's longer evenings.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2063
photos
145
followers
89
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th March 2022 6:02pm
Kathy
ace
What wonderful golds and oranges.
March 27th, 2022
