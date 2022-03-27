Previous
Longer light by shepherdman
Photo 2063

Longer light

Glorious light during our walk on the first of the season's longer evenings.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Kathy ace
What wonderful golds and oranges.
March 27th, 2022  
