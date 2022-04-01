Previous
Missed Mist by shepherdman
Photo 2066

Missed Mist

The morning sunlight on the side of Croft Hill is always enhanced by a touch of mist, but not on this particular morning, one of the last mild mornings before the current cold snap started.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
