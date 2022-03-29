Previous
Fisherman's Tale by shepherdman
Fisherman's Tale

I'm not entirely sure that this moorhen actually caught this fish himself.
29th March 2022

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
