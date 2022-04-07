Sign up
Photo 2071
April Shower
We got blown around on this mornings walk, and soaked twice this afternoon. The rain sweeping across this ploughed field is not obvious, but trust me, it was there. Must take a shovel to the field tomorrow and dig where the rainbow ends.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th April 2022 4:08pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Good luck with your digging.
April 7th, 2022
