April Shower by shepherdman
We got blown around on this mornings walk, and soaked twice this afternoon. The rain sweeping across this ploughed field is not obvious, but trust me, it was there. Must take a shovel to the field tomorrow and dig where the rainbow ends.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Joan Robillard ace
Good luck with your digging.
April 7th, 2022  
