Photo 2082
Spring Lambs
At this time of the year, I need to upload at least one image of lambs, although these are no longer at the gambolling around the field stage. They are happily exploring a heap of cow-dung!
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
0
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th April 2022 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
