Previous
Next
Faded by shepherdman
Photo 2126

Faded

This tree would normally have healthy green leaves at this time of the year, before the heat of August. This year's dry weather has already faded the leaves. At least they are still on the tree.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wow that looks bad.
July 24th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so awful what I am hearing of the weather over there, reminds me so much of our 2019
July 24th, 2022  
Dianne
Gosh it looks so dry!
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise