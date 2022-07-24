Sign up
Photo 2126
Faded
This tree would normally have healthy green leaves at this time of the year, before the heat of August. This year's dry weather has already faded the leaves. At least they are still on the tree.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
3
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th July 2022 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow that looks bad.
July 24th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so awful what I am hearing of the weather over there, reminds me so much of our 2019
July 24th, 2022
Dianne
Gosh it looks so dry!
July 24th, 2022
