Photo 2127
Mates
Sneaked a shot through foliage of these friends enjoying the evening sun on Croft Hill
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2127
photos
143
followers
95
following
2127
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st July 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
