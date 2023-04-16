Previous
Dog in Daffs by shepherdman
Photo 2186

Dog in Daffs

Our youngest pooch, Sam. I normally post such a twee Spring-Pic at around ths time of the year!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Christine Sztukowski
Sam looks so sweet
April 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Sweet shot!
April 16th, 2023  
