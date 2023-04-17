Sign up
Photo 2187
Robin in the Rain
At last we have some warm springtime weather, but until a couple of days ago we had a pattern of promising mornings followed by miserable afternoons. The robin stayed cheerful, despite the rain a few days ago.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th April 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet capture!
April 17th, 2023
