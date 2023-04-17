Previous
Robin in the Rain by shepherdman
Photo 2187

Robin in the Rain

At last we have some warm springtime weather, but until a couple of days ago we had a pattern of promising mornings followed by miserable afternoons. The robin stayed cheerful, despite the rain a few days ago.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Junan Heath ace
Sweet capture!
April 17th, 2023  
