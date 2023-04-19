Previous
Next
Hunting by shepherdman
Photo 2189

Hunting

A buzzard over the "sheep field". No sheep at present, although we did see a hare running away from us. I expect that the buzzard was after smaller prey hiding in the grass
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise