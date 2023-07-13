Previous
Needles by shepherdman
Photo 2235

Needles

Isle of Wight, with Needles rocks, taken from Mudeford, Dorset
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very nice picture
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise