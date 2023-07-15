Previous
Surf and Sam by shepherdman
Photo 2236

Surf and Sam

Sam loves the beach - re runs and runs around the open space, before heading for the surf. He has even got used to the waves coming to get him, before they retreat.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise