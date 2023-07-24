Previous
Muddy-ford Quay by shepherdman
Photo 2240

Muddy-ford Quay

Families make their way off of a rather muddy low-tide beach at Mudeford Quay
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Jeremy Cross ace
Fabulous photo with wonderful light
July 24th, 2023  
