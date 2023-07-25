Previous
Isle of Wight by shepherdman
Isle of Wight

A view across the Solent to the Isle of Wight, and Needles rocks
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture, fav
July 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 25th, 2023  
