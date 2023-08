Spear Thistle

The "sheep field" hasn't had sheep in it for a while, the grass being left to grow, and a hay crop harvested a few weeks ago. Round hay bales were left in the field, getting soggier in the rain, until last week. The grass is now growing again, with thistles around the edges. Without more grazing by sheep, or another hay harvest, the thistles will spread across the field, as has happened in previous years, not good for dog's paws