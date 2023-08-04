Sign up
Photo 2246
Dodging the Mud
I like this image. Not for any photographic reason, but because when I looked at it properly, I could see that Sam was actually dodging around a muddy patch, instead of ploughing through the middle, as he usually does
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2023 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds like today he wanted to stay clean, I like the leading line and frame of the trees
August 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun story and a lovely pastoral picture.
August 4th, 2023
