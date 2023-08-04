Dodging the Mud

Previous
I like this image. Not for any photographic reason, but because when I looked at it properly, I could see that Sam was actually dodging around a muddy patch, instead of ploughing through the middle, as he usually does
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds like today he wanted to stay clean, I like the leading line and frame of the trees
August 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a fun story and a lovely pastoral picture.
August 4th, 2023  
