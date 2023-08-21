Previous
Cardoon by shepherdman
Photo 2256

Cardoon

Cardoon flower in evening sunshine. These plants dominate some of our flower borders at this time of the year
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
